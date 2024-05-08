"Asked me some questions related to swing" - Wasim Akram recalls old conversation with Sandeep Sharma [SK Match ki Baat Exclusive]

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram recently shared details of his old conversation with Indian seamer Sandeep Sharma. The former Pakistan skipper disclosed that the bowler asked him a few questions about swing bowling during their meeting.

Akram recalled that during his commentary stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), several youngsters, including Sandeep, would approach him for suggestions. Speaking about his advice for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) star, here's what the former Pakistan captain said on Sportskeeda's Match ki Baat (26:13):

"When I was doing commentary in the IPL, a lot of these youngsters would come to me and ask questions. Sandeep (Sharma) had also asked me some questions related to swing. I told him, 'You're such a good bowler. Just concentrate on getting wickets.'. After that, he developed the slower bouncer and the outside off yorker."

Sandeep Sharma has impressed many with his bowling exploits for RR in the ongoing IPL 2024. The 30-year-old has bagged 10 wickets across six outings at an economy rate of 7.82.

"Maybe he doesn't have a good PR team" - Wasim Akram on Sandeep Sharma's 2024 T20 World Cup snub

Sandeep Sharma failed to find a place in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup despite his impressive run in IPL 2024.

Speaking about the player's absence from the roster, Wasim Akram remarked that Sandeep hasn't got the spotlight that he deserves as he doesn't have a good PR team.

Lauding the bowler for his exceptional performances in the death overs, the cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"Unfortunately, he couldn't make it to India's T20 World Cup squad. He has bowled brilliantly in the death overs. He has a good yorker, slower bouncer, and can swing the new ball. I've known him since he played in the U19 World Cup, where he swung the ball like a boomerang. I am so happy for him that he is performing well, that too under pressure. He is very underrated. Maybe he doesn't have a good PR team. Today, if you don't have a PR team, you're gone."

Sandeep Sharma will next be seen in action on Sunday, May 12, when the Rajasthan Royals take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

