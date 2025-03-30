"Asuro ki Shakti Kam Ho Gyi"- Top 10 funny memes as DC bunlde out SRH for 163 in IPL 2025 clash in Vizag

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are squaring off in match 10 of IPL 2025 today (March 30) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first, reckoning that the pitch might slow down in the second innings.

The power-packed Hyderabad team got off to a disastrous start in the contest, as their top order collapsed meekly, leaving them in a dire situation at 37/4 in 4.1 overs. Abhishek Sharma got run out, while Mitchell Starc dismissed Travis Head (22), Ishan Kishan (2), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0).

Aniket Verma (74) and Heinrich Klaasen (32) stabilized things for a while and ignited hopes of a revival with a 77-run partnership for the fifth wicket with aggressive batting. However, SRH's batting line-up collapsed again after their departures, as they got all out for 163 in 18.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav (3/22) and Mitchell Starc (5/35) stole the show for DC with the ball.

The intense contest between the bat and ball in the first innings of Sunday afternoon's IPL 2025 match between SRH and DC entertained the fans, who conveyed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

"We knew powerplay wickets were key"- Mitchell Starc said after his 5-wicket haul in 1st innings of DC vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

During the mid-innings break, Delhi pacer Mitchell Starc reflected on his spell and his team's overall bowling performance in the first innings.

He said (via Cricbuzz):

"We know how such a powerful side Sunrisers are. We knew powerplay wickets were key. All-round, it was a fantastic performance in the first innings of this game. It's nice to be in a new franchise. Our second game, it's been great to settle in with the guys and get to know a few people. I am 35 and I am not young, but hope there's still little life left."

Starc continued:

"(On dismissing Head six times in T20s) I think that's why he doesn't face the first ball anymore. I haven't played too much T20 cricket across those 15 years. I am an older one, there's a chance to talk to the young guys, try and help where I can. I still enjoy my cricket, still love the competitive nature of it and that's why I am still playing."

At the time of the writing, the Delhi Capitals reached 66/0 in seven overs in the chase of 164.

