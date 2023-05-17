"At least my Punjabi got polished" - Sikandar Raza on his IPL 2023 stint

Zimbabwe and Punjab Kings all-rounder Sikandar Raza feels his IPL 2023 stint has massively polished his Punjabi. The 37-year-old doesn't recall speaking as much Punjabi as he has during the last six weeks.

Born in Sialkot, Punjab, Raza moved to Zimbabwe, where his parents have been since 2002. The spin-bowling all-rounder made his first-class debut in 2007 and was granted citizenship of Zimbabwe four years later.

Underlining his Punjabi background, Raza told ESPN Cricinfo:

"I come from a Punjabi background and I can speak Urdu. A lot of the conversations in Zimbabwe are in English and Shona, which is the local language. I don't think I have spoken so much Punjabi in my life as I have done in the last six weeks. At least my Punjabi got polished a little bit."

When asked which Punjab Kings teammate has struck him the most, the veteran named Jitesh Sharma and reckons the keeper-batter will be a great addition to the Indian team. Raza said:

"The guy that has impressed me the most is Jitesh Sharma. It would be great if he ends up playing for India. India being so top-heavy, imagine having a wicketkeeper who can bat like him down the order. That's a real plus. I think he has been the player to look out for."

Jitesh Sharma made his IPL debut last year and has grown to become one of the most valuable players for the side. In 12 matches this year, the 29-year-old has mustered 265 runs, striking at 158.68.

"Everybody knows their roles" - Sikandar Raza on Sam Curran's captaincy

Sam Curran. (Image Credits: Twitter)

When asked to comment on Sam Curran's captaincy, Raza revealed that the clearly defined roles meant that the Englishman left it to the bowlers after setting the field.

The 37-year-old explained:

"It is so professional in the IPL, believe me, there's very little that's said here. Everybody knows their roles. Everybody is clear about their roles, so when Sam captained, we had very little chat. He'd give me the field that I want, then leave it to me."

"This has been really great about the IPL that everyone is very clear about their individual roles. Rest of the things look after themselves."

The Kings will face the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (May 17) as they hope to secure two points to keep their playoffs chances alive.

Poll : 0 votes