"At least someone won on their home ground"- Harbhajan Singh's cheeky comment on Ashish Nehra and GT winning in Delhi

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Gujarat Titans (GT) coach Ashish Nehra have shared the Indian dressing room for several years and have naturally developed a great friendship.

While the Delhi Capitals (DC) failed to win their first home game of IPL 2023, Harbhajan feels Nehra would have enjoyed his homecoming being a proper Delhite. The former off-spinner was impressed with the way Nehra coached the Titans to the title last season and also credited him for their solid start.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about GT coach Ashish Nehra:

"Gujarat Titans are once again looking in great form. Ashish Nehra had a great homecoming and at least someone won on their home ground (smiles). A successful coach who won them the title last season, Ashish should cherish this win."

Harbhajan Singh credited the good performers from GT's win

Harbhajan Singh hailed all-rounder Rashid Khan for once again stepping up and helping Gujarat restrict the opposition to an under-par score. He picked up three wickets for 31 runs in his four overs, bowling towards the backend of the innings.

On this, Harbhajan stated:

"Rashid Khan did what he does and is a match-winner wherever he plays. I had said he will be a threat in Delhi with LBW and bowled dismissals as the ball stays low on this surface. He ensured Gujarat restricted Delhi to just 162."

The former cricketer also lauded the partnership between Vijay Shankar and B Sai Sudharsan as it took GT to safe waters after a jittery start. He added:

"Gujarat also lost some early wickets, but Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan provided some stability and then Killer Miller started from where he left off last year."

The Gujarat Titans have gotten off to a dream start to their title defense with two convincing wins.

