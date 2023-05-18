"At that moment, I didn't know what was happening with me" - Mohammed Siraj recalls his first memories of playing in the IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj recently spoke about his first memories of playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium ahead of the team's crucial encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, May 18.

Siraj was bought by the SRH franchise for ₹2.5 crores ahead of the 2017 season and recalled the incident leading to his IPL debut for SRH against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Speaking on the RCB YouTube channel a day before the SRH clash, he said:

"I was selected for the first time in 2017 for SRH, I had not played the opening matches. After 6 matches I got an opportunity when Tom Moody called me and asked, "Where are you mate?" and I told him "I am home" and he said you are playing today. At that moment, I didn't know what was happening with me. I immediately headed back to the Stadium and made my debut against the Delhi Capitals."

The local boy also spoke about the nerves he felt ahead of his IPL debut in Hyderabad by saying:

"It was my first time playing in front of a packed stadium, was so nervous, I can't express the pressure I was feeling, my body had become heavy, when running I felt like my legs got heavy that I got hit for 3 fours in a row but fourth ball I got a wicket so the pressure was released."

The 29-year-old was hit for three successive boundaries by Sam Billings before picking up his wicket in the fourth ball of the over.

Despite playing only six games for SRH in 2017, Siraj showed plenty of promise, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 21.20. He was later purchased by RCB in the mega auction in 2018 and has since been a vital cog in the franchise.

"It also swings here so excited to bowl here tomorrow" - Mohammed Siraj on bowling at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Mohammed Siraj also shared his thoughts on the prospect of bowling at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad ahead of the must-win encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

On the day before the game, Siraj said:

"Very excited, fast bowlers get a lot of help with the bounce and there is lot of pace in the wicket too. It also swings here so excited to bowl here tomorrow."

Siraj has had an outstanding season with the ball, picking up 16 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 20.44 and an economy rate of 6.79 runs per over.

Despite his impressive bowling, RCB are in a precarious position with 12 points from as many games, needing to win their remaining two games against SRH and the Gujarat Titans (GT) to garner hopes of qualifying for the playoffs for a fourth successive season.

Poll : 0 votes