Athiya and Ahan Shetty react after LSG's win against CSK at the Chepauk in IPL 2024

KL Rahul's wife, Athiya Shetty, and brother-in-law, Ahan Shetty, reacted after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 39th IPL 2024 match on Tuesday night. LSG registered a six-wicket victory against CSK at the Chepauk Stadium to move to the fourth spot in the points table.

Marcus Stoinis was the chief architect of the Lucknow team's success as he smashed a scintillating century in the steep chase of 211. Even though he did not receive much support from the top-order, Stoinis stood tall and scored an unbeaten 124* (63) to finish the game for his side in 19.3 overs. It was also the first defeat at the home ground for CSK this season.

After the conclusion of the match, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram story and shared a video of the winning moments to express her joy.

Her brother Ahan also shared a video of Marcus Stoinis running around in delight after hitting the winning runs and used unbelievable in the caption to describe his emotions.

"It was phenomenal to see Stoinis from the outside" - LSG captain KL Rahul

At the post-match presentation, LSG skipper KL Rahul opined that they were behind in the contest for the majority of the time and credited Marcus Stoinis for bailing them out with a special knock. He said:

"Very very special, especially when the game is like that. We were way behind the game for the majority of the run chase. It was so special to pull off something like this. It was a fresh start. They got off to a great start and put pressure on the bowlers. I thought 170-180 was a par score.

"It was phenomenal to see Stoinis from the outside. It was much more than power hitting. He batted very smartly."

He added:

"We have a few games where we couldn't get past 170. We felt we needed one power hitter in the top three. Then you have Pooran and the other Indian players towards the end. Yeah I have also realised that T20 cricket has changed in the last two years. You know you have to go a bit more harder in the powerplay."

KL Rahul and his LSG side will return to action on Saturday (April 27) when they face table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

