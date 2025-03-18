Australian all-rounder unleashes powerful hits in first net session with PBKS ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis looked in sublime touch with the bat ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the start of the tournament only a few days away, the preparations are in full swing now.

The Kings recently shared a clip in which Stoinis can be seen unleashing some powerful shots in the nets. The Australian all-rounder looked calm and composed during the batting session and hit the ball to all parts of the ground.

"𝐇𝐔𝐋𝐊 𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄! 👊🔥 #MarcusStoinis #PunjabKings #IPL2025," PBKS captioned the video.

Marcus Stoinis parted ways with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the end of IPL 2024 and appeared at the mega auction last November. After intense bidding from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), PBKS roped in the dashing all-rounder for a whopping ₹11 crore.

Stoinis had a good outing in IPL 2024 despite LSG not qualifying for the playoffs. The right-hander smashed 388 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 147.52, including a hundred and two fifties.

Overall, he has been largely successful in the cash-rich league, aggregating 1866 runs in 88 innings, including a century and nine fifties. He has also picked up 43 wickets, with best figures of 4/15.

Aakash Chopra picks PBKS' probable playing XI for IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked Punjab Kings probable playing XI for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Chopra reckoned one between Josh Inglis or Marcus Stoinis would open the batting alongside Prabhsimran Singh, while skipper Shreyas Iyer would bat at No. 3. The cricketer-turned-commentator picked two specialist spinners in the playing XI — Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar.

In a YouTube video shared on his channel 'Aakash Chopra,' Chopra he said:

"The XI I have made is something like this - Prabhsimran Singh, and I wish to open with either Josh Inglis or Marcus Stoinis alongside him. If they want to play Priyansh Arya, then Priyansh Arya, or else Josh Inglis with Prabhsimran Singh. Then Shreyas Iyer at No. 3."

"You will get Glenn Maxwell at No. 4 and Marcus Stoinis at No. 5. I will keep Nehal Wadhera at No. 6. I will keep Shashank Singh at No. 7. After that, Marco Jansen at No. 8. Now you have serious depth in batting. Then Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal," he added.

The Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

