Aakash Chopra picks Punjab Kings' probable playing XI for IPL 2025, predicts their highest run-scorer and wicket-taker

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) probable playing XI for IPL 2025. He also chose Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh as their likely highest run-scorer and wicket-taker, respectively.

Ad

PBKS will look to end their 17-year trophy drought in IPL 2025. After having retained Shashank Singh (₹5.50 crore) and Prabhsimran Singh (₹4 crore), Arshdeep (₹18 crore) and Shreyas (₹26.75 crore) were their first two acquisitions at the mega auction last November.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that Josh Inglis will likely open with Prabhsimran for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, with Shreyas batting at No. 3.

Ad

Trending

"The XI I have made is something like this - Prabhsimran Singh, and I wish to open with either Josh Inglis or Marcus Stoinis alongside him. If they want to play Priyansh Arya, then Priyansh Arya, or else Josh Inglis with Prabhsimran Singh. Then Shreyas Iyer at No. 3," he said (14:35).

Ad

Chopra named Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Marco Jansen as the likely other three overseas players in PBKS' playing XI.

"You will get Glenn Maxwell at No. 4 and Marcus Stoinis at No. 5. I will keep Nehal Wadhera at No. 6. I will keep Shashank Singh at No. 7. After that, Marco Jansen at No. 8. Now you have serious depth in batting. Then Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal," he observed.

Ad

While predicting Shreyas and Arshdeep to be the most successful batter and bowler, respectively, the cricketer-turned-commentator chose Priyansh Arya as the franchise's likely most promising player.

"Who will be the highest run-scorer - Shreyas Iyer. Who will be the highest wicket-taker - Arshdeep Singh. Who can be the most promising player - Priyansh Arya, if he gets the opportunities," Chopra opined.

Ad

Aakash Chopra noted that the Punjab Kings could alternatively include Azmatullah Omarzai in their playing XI at Marco Jansen's expense. He added that Priyansh Arya could also open in place of Josh Inglis, with Aaron Hardie playing in the middle order in such a scenario.

"Go aggressive with the bat" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' potential strategies in IPL 2025

Glenn Maxwell is one of the aggressive batters in the Punjab Kings' IPL 2025 squad. [P/C: Getty]

While highlighting the Punjab Kings' overreliance on their overseas contingent, Aakash Chopra opined that their strategy in IPL 2025 might be to adopt an attacking approach with the bat.

Ad

"What will be this team's strategy? I think they are overreliant on their all-rounders and overseas recruits, in terms of batting, of course, because Shreyas Iyer is the mainstay, but who apart from him? Then Maxwell, Stoinis, Inglis, and whoever plays between Hardie, Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai. The strategy will be to go aggressive with the bat," he said in the same video.

Ad

The analyst noted that PBKS would have to find bowlers who can complement Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal effectively.

"Even in bowling, they have an eight-over bank in Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. Don't worry about it. Apart from that, the five to eight overs will be challenging, whether Azmatullah Omarzai or Marco Jansen bowl, because they are expensive in the IPL. They will be tested," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that the overseas recruits' performances will decide the Punjab Kings' fortunes in IPL 2025. He added that Shreyas Iyer and company need a bit of luck and everything to fall in place to reach the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️