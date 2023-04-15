"Averages 19 after 100 games" - Twitterati lambast LSG's Deepak Hooda after his batting flop show vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Deepak Hooda's poor run with the bat in IPL 2023 continued against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He was dismissed cheaply in the clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 15.

Hooda walked out to bat at No.3, but his stay in the middle was cut short by Sikandar Raza. The right-handed batter scored just two runs before getting out leg before wicket to the Zimbabwean all-rounder.

The LSG player has received a lot of flak lately for his inconsistent performances in the cash-rich league. He has mustered 1273 runs in 100 matches at an average of 19.29.

A number of fans took to social media to troll Hooda for yet another failed outing.

Usman Bera @ussu45 @klrahul

#IPL2023 #PBKSvsLSG Give a chance to Manan vohra instead of Deepak Hooda. Hooda is not performing at all since ipl started this year. @GautamGambhir Give a chance to Manan vohra instead of Deepak Hooda. Hooda is not performing at all since ipl started this year. @GautamGambhir @klrahul #IPL2023 #PBKSvsLSG

Raushan🇮🇳 @KrRaushantweets

#LSGvsPBKS How Hooda played T20WC . It is mystery to me. How Hooda played T20WC . It is mystery to me.#LSGvsPBKS

Archith @UtdArc I don't have much to say anymore about Deepak Hooda. I think I have said enough and he is only proving me right. I don't have much to say anymore about Deepak Hooda. I think I have said enough and he is only proving me right.

MãÑØJ💙 @sachinnManoj



Played 100 matches with Avg-19



Still I don't know how he gets call-up in India, tats too in T20WC How #Hooda is certain starter in #LSG 11 ?Played 100 matches with Avg-19Still I don't know how he gets call-up in India, tats too in T20WC How #Hooda is certain starter in #LSG 11 ?Played 100 matches with Avg-19 😷😷Still I don't know how he gets call-up in India, tats too in T20WC 🙆🙆🙆

RAGHIB @Raghib_umar_ @mufaddal_vohra Dude I don't even understand how hooda is playing in any possible team just look at his stats man @mufaddal_vohra Dude I don't even understand how hooda is playing in any possible team just look at his stats man

Sparsh Telang @_cricketsparsh That's 5 straight failures for Deepak Hooda batting at his favourable position now – doesn't bode well for his selection in the T20I team. That's 5 straight failures for Deepak Hooda batting at his favourable position now – doesn't bode well for his selection in the T20I team.

Pricviz @Pric_viz_ Hooda averages 19 after 100 games Hooda averages 19 after 100 games

Surya Pratap Singh @DrSurya15915091



Prove me wrong



#LSGvsPBKS Deepak Hooda is one of the biggest fraud in Indian Cricket.Prove me wrong Deepak Hooda is one of the biggest fraud in Indian Cricket. Prove me wrong 🙈#LSGvsPBKS

Rajneesh Singh @elirajneesh #IPL2023 Deepak hooda just played a WC and Asia cup coz he gives bowling option and irony is he didn't bowl in those matches. Then it was excuse that he played at lower down but now phasing out his opportunity in LSG even in top order . #LSGvPBKS Deepak hooda just played a WC and Asia cup coz he gives bowling option and irony is he didn't bowl in those matches. Then it was excuse that he played at lower down but now phasing out his opportunity in LSG even in top order .#LSGvPBKS #IPL2023

Saurabh Tripathi 🇮🇳 @SaurabhCinemuse @mufaddal_vohra Super fraud player Deepak Hooda , can’t even hit the ball properly.. no timing and no power hitting .. he isn’t a batsman anymore @mufaddal_vohra Super fraud player Deepak Hooda , can’t even hit the ball properly.. no timing and no power hitting .. he isn’t a batsman anymore

Müńï @mpRCB204 @Im__Arfan Remember when people thought replace virat with hooda🤣 @Im__Arfan Remember when people thought replace virat with hooda🤣

NJ @cricketfreaket Enough backing done for Hooda, now Karan Sharma should be given a chance !! Enough backing done for Hooda, now Karan Sharma should be given a chance !!

Deepak Hooda has failed to get going with the bat so far in IPL 2023. The 27-year-old has managed to score just 37 runs in five outings at a paltry average of 7.40.

It remains to be seen if the LSG think tank will persist with the out-of-batter in the upcoming fixtures.

LSG captain KL Rahul fires with the bat against PBKS

Punjab's stand-in captain Sam Curran won the toss and decided to field first against Lucknow. LSG openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers got their team off to a decent start, stitching together a 53-run partnership.

However, the side couldn't score at a brisk pace in the middle overs, with the likes of Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya failing to chip in with significant contributions. Rahul played the role of an anchor, slamming his maiden half-century of the season.

At the time of writing, LSG are 143/5 in 18 overs. Rahul is still at the crease and has scored 68 runs from 53 balls.

LSG have three wins to their name from four games and are placed second in the standings. They will move to the top of the points table if they manage to trump PBKS in the ongoing fixture.

