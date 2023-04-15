"Averages 19 after 100 games" - Twitterati lambast LSG's Deepak Hooda after his batting flop show vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Deepak Hooda's poor run with the bat in IPL 2023 continued against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He was dismissed cheaply in the clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 15.
Hooda walked out to bat at No.3, but his stay in the middle was cut short by Sikandar Raza. The right-handed batter scored just two runs before getting out leg before wicket to the Zimbabwean all-rounder.
The LSG player has received a lot of flak lately for his inconsistent performances in the cash-rich league. He has mustered 1273 runs in 100 matches at an average of 19.29.
A number of fans took to social media to troll Hooda for yet another failed outing. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Deepak Hooda has failed to get going with the bat so far in IPL 2023. The 27-year-old has managed to score just 37 runs in five outings at a paltry average of 7.40.
It remains to be seen if the LSG think tank will persist with the out-of-batter in the upcoming fixtures.
LSG captain KL Rahul fires with the bat against PBKS
Punjab's stand-in captain Sam Curran won the toss and decided to field first against Lucknow. LSG openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers got their team off to a decent start, stitching together a 53-run partnership.
However, the side couldn't score at a brisk pace in the middle overs, with the likes of Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya failing to chip in with significant contributions. Rahul played the role of an anchor, slamming his maiden half-century of the season.
At the time of writing, LSG are 143/5 in 18 overs. Rahul is still at the crease and has scored 68 runs from 53 balls.
LSG have three wins to their name from four games and are placed second in the standings. They will move to the top of the points table if they manage to trump PBKS in the ongoing fixture.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.