"Avesh Khan is our desi Starc" - Fans hail pacer for his match-winning performance in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Fans lauded Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan for his brilliant performance during his side's thrilling win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday (April 19) in Jaipur. The right-arm speedster finished with figures of 4-0-37-3.

LSG's decision to bat first initially backfired as they were reduced to 54/3 in the eighth over. However, Aiden Markram (66) and Ayush Badhoni (50) stitched a crucial 76-run stand to keep the side going.

In the end, Abdul Samad (30* off 10) pushed the team's total to 180/5. Wanindu Hasaranga picked two wickets for the home side.

During the chase, the Royals maximized the powerplay by scoring 61 runs through Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (34). After a couple of wickets in the middle overs, Riyan Parag joined hands with Jaiswal and they seemed to be cruising towards an easy win.

However, with 25 runs required off the last three overs, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant brought Avesh Khan back into the attack. Avesh went past the defense of Jaiswal (74) and rattled his stumps before trapping Parag (39) lbw in the same over.

With nine needed off the last over, Pant gave the responsibility to Avesh Khan. He dismissed Shimron Hetmyer (12) off the third delivery, leaving the hosts six short of the target with three balls remaining.

The 28-year-old guided the Super Giants to a two-run victory with three brilliantly executed deliveries, sparking reactions from the fans on social media.

Here's how they reacted:

Here are other reactions:

"Avesh Khan consistency in bowling yorkers one after another this IPL has been remarkable," a user posted.

"Avesh Khan is the best death bowler in the country after Bumrah. He has to be one of the spearheadS in both white ball teams. It requires immense guts and calmness to nail six yorkers in the last over.I remember he did the same last year against DC when he was in RR," another tweeted.

"Avesh Khan in T20 is such underhyped. People don't realise he has pace and various variations of tricks in bag," a user wrote.

Avesh Khan opens up on his terrific spell in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 game

During the post-match presentation, Avesh Khan expressed his intention to carve his own legacy. As per Avesh, yorkers are his strengths and he always looks to execute them in the best manner possible. He said:

"I don't want to become Mitchell Starc, I just want to become a good Avesh Khan. Yorker is my strength and I try to execute it. If I bowl with clarity, I execute it well. I don't bowl looking at the scorecard. I didn't want to concede a boundary in the first three balls. And the batters would be under pressure."

So far, Avesh has scalped eight wickets in seven appearances in IPL 2025 at an economy of 9.84.

