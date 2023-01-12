"Awesome opportunity to grow among players like Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma" - Donovan Ferreira on being picked by RR for IPL 2023

Talented all-rounder Donovan Ferreira was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2023 auction for a base price of INR 50 lakh.

After his exploits in the SA20 on Wednesday (January 11), this price looks like a real steal for the Royals as they seem to have a genuine star on their hands. Ferreira, turning out for the Joburg Super Kings, smashed an unbeaten 82 off just 40 balls in the team's SA20 opener against the Durban's Super Giants.

He then recorded figures of 1/28 from his four overs to help the Super Kings seal a 16-run win.

The IPL has been a fantastic stage for youngsters from South Africa, with Dewald Brevis and Marco Jansen impressing in recent editions of the tournament. RR also have a reputation for promoting young talent and have also built a successful core around captain Sanju Samson, who took them to the final last season.

Just before the start of SA20, Donovan Ferreira caught up with Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat. The all-rounder spoke about the prospect of playing for the Rajasthan Royals, rubbing shoulders with Indian greats, and learning to adapt in Indian conditions. He said:

"I was quite amazed that I got the opportunity to represent the Rajasthan Royals. It was obviously unexpected. It is an awesome opportunity for me to grow among the army of great Indian players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and guys in my team like Sanju Samson.

"It is going to be amazing to play with the overseas players in my team and work with the coaching staff and learn how to adapt to different conditions to grow as a player. It really excites me and I can't wait to start my journey over there."

Donovan Ferreira on getting opportunities for RR

Not all overseas players get an opportunity to play regularly in the IPL because only four can be in a team's starting XI for a match. However, Donovan Ferreira might have a chance to break into RR's XI this season.

One of the major weaknesses for the Royals last season was the absence of a genuine all-rounder. Ferreira and West Indian Jason Holder will provide them with two valuable options on that front in this year's IPL. Holder, by virtue of his experience, is likely to be ahead in the pecking order.

Ferreira was asked whether he expected to get straight into Rajasthan's playing XI for the opening game of the season. On this, the all-rounder stated:

"With regards to opportunity, I really like to stay in the moment because selection is our of my control.

"I want to give my all in training and try and gain as much information as possible from the coaches and the other senior players and then if I get the opportunity then try and take it with both hands and dominate so that I can take my team over the line."

If Donovan Ferreira continues to produce performances in SA20 like he did on Wednesday, RR might find it difficult to leave him on the bench come IPL 2023.

