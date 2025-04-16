Axar Patel castles Riyan Parag for 8 to bag his 1st wicket of IPL 2025 during DC vs RR 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel has led by example in their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16. The left-arm spinner provided the first breakthrough for his team by dismissing Riyan Parag for eight runs off 11 deliveries. As a result, the visitors lost their first wicket for 76.
The dismissal came in the ninth over of RR’s innings. Axar bowled a length ball on the middle stump, and Riyan prodded forward for a drive but missed it altogether. The ball turned away after pitching, beat the outside edge, and crashed into the stumps. The batter was nowhere near the pitch of the ball.
This was Axar’s first wicket of IPL 2025, having returned wicketless in his first five games. He will now be keen to continue to deliver with the ball.
Watch the video below:
Yashasvi Jaiswal keeps RR ahead in 189-run chase vs DC in IPL 2025 match
A clinical batting display from Yashasvi Jaiswal has helped RR stay ahead of DC in the 189-run chase in the IPL 2025 encounter. Skipper Sanju Samson was retired hurt for 31 off 19 deliveries after sustaining an injury to his ribs.
At the time of writing, RR were 100/1 after 11.2 overs, with Jaiswal (48 off 32) and Nitish Rana (9 off 7) at the crease.
Invited to bat first, the Capitals put up 188/5 in 20 overs. Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk departed cheaply before Karun Nair got run out for a three-ball duck. Abishek Porel top scored with 49 off 37 balls, comprising one six and five boundaries.
KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, and skipper Axar Patel chipped in with 38 (32), 34* (18), and 34 (14), respectively. Like Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma remained unbeaten on 15 off 11 deliveries.
Jofra Archer emerged as the pick of RR bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/32, while Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga bagged one wicket apiece.
Follow the DC vs RR IPL 2025 live score and updates here.
