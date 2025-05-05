Axar Patel falls for 6 to a Harshal Patel slower one as Pat Cummins takes a well-judged catch in SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Harshal Patel claimed the key wicket of Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel in the IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. The all-rounder fell for six while trying to take on a slower ball but mistimed a big shot over cover.
He was caught excellently by Pat Cummins, who ran a few paces from mid-off and took the catch in the eighth over of the innings. The wicket put SRH further in the driver's seat in the innings after Cummins had claimed three early wickets in the powerplay.
SRH made two changes to the side that lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 38 runs in Ahmedabad on May 2. Abhinav Manohar and Sachin Baby were included in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kamindu Mendis. Mohammed Shami was also excluded from the playing XI but was a part of the Impact Players list.
Pat Cummins runs through DC top-order to leave the visitors reeling in Hyderabad
Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins' decision to bowl first was vindicated by the bowler himself as he claimed the wickets of Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel inside the first six overs.
The Australian seamer removed Nair off the first ball of the innings. He removed du Plessis for three and Porel for eight. Each of the dismissals involved wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who made no mistake behind the stumps.
It was just the start that SRH needed in a must-win clash against DC.They dame into the match in ninth place in the points table, with six points in 10 matches. DC were in fifth place on the points table, with 12 points in the same number of matches.
At the time of writing, DC's innings was in tatters at 52/5 after 11 overs, with Tristan Stubbs and Vipraj Nigam at the crease.
