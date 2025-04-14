Axar Patel fined ₹12 lakh for breaching Code of Conduct in DC vs MI IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel has been fined INR 12 Lakh for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The franchise failed to complete their quota of overs within the stipulated cut-off time at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 13, resulting in a slow over-rate offence.

Ad

DC endured their first loss of the season, ending their fairytale start to the 2025 season. The hosts failed to chase down the 206-run target after falling short by 12 runs following a spirited comeback by the Hardik Pandya-led outfit.

Axar Patel cops a fine for the first time since taking over as captain ahead of the 2025 season. The all-rounder's first taste of cpataincy in the tournament had come in 2024, when then-skipepr Rishabh Pant had to serve a one-match ban after three slow over-rate rule breaches.

Ad

Trending

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL media release read.

Axar Patel is the sixth captain to be fined for a slow over rate in IPL 2025 after Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Rajat Patidar, and Sanju Samson.

Ad

"We need to forget this game and move on" - Axar Patel after DC's narrow loss to MI in IPL 2025

DC were on the lookout for their fifth straight win in the campaign to extend their unbeaten run. Placed at 119 at the hafway mark of the run chase, DC were firm favorites to win the clash in their first match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season.

Ad

MI, however, clawed their way back into the contest with some timely wickets. DC tried to hang on in the final stages through Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma, but collapsed to a defeat after a hat-trick of run outs to close out proceedings.

"No need to worry much right now. I was happy with the way the pitch was responding, dew was on too. Had we held on our catches, we might've been chasing less tonight. Vipraj has been brilliant, confidence as a captain is high with three spinners are doing well. Kuldeep's season has been unbelievable, it's working out nicely for him. We need to forget this game and move on," Axar Patel said during the post-match presentation in New Delhi.

DC are scheduled to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the same venue on Wednesday, April 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More