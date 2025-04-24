Axar Patel hilariously reacts to KL Rahul's broken bat during IPL 2025 training session, calls it 'Mongoose bat' [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel hilariously reacted to KL Rahul's broken bat during a training session amid the IPL 2025 season. DC face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their next game on Sunday, April 27.

During a training session, KL Rahul tried to play a pull shot in the nets when his bat was broken in two pieces. Taking the broken bat, Axar Patel gave a hilarious reaction.

He called it his new bat, showing it to teammate Tristan Stubbs. The all-rounder funnily called it a 'Mongoose bat' and also said that the 'Mongoose bat' only has a handle with a smile on his face. He said:

"See my new bat. Yeh mongoose bat mai toh sirf handle hi hai (This mongoose bat has only the handle)."

Delhi Capitals posted a video of the same on their official X (Twitter) handle with the caption:

"It hurts more than a break up but trust Bapu to make it funny 😂."

Below is the video of the same -

Notably, DC beat RCB when they last played them in Bengaluru. This time around, they will host them at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. KL Rahul had scored a brilliant unbeaten 93 in their win against RCB earlier this season.

KL Rahul's solid form a huge positive for DC in IPL 2025

KL Rahul has redeemed himself at the Delhi Capitals this season. After being released by Lucknow Super Giants last year, he has been in terrific form with the bat in IPL 2025.

The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 323 runs from seven matches so far at an average of 64.60 and a strike-rate of 153.80. He has also scored three half-centuries and will be confident ahead of their next game.

In the last match against his former franchise Lucknow, Rahul guided Delhi to a comfortable win with an unbeaten half-century. He scored 57 runs off 42 balls with three boundaries and as many sixes in his knock.

As DC look to consolidate their position at the top and make it a double over RCB in their next clash, they will want their senior batter to continue the form that he has been in this season.

