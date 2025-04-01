Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi combine for stunning relay catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players Ayush Badoni and Ravi Bishnoi took a brilliant relay catch to dismiss Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh in IPL 2025. The match took place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 1. As a result, Parbhsimran departed for 69 runs off 34 balls, a knock comprising three sixes and nine boundaries.

The dismissal came in the 11th over of Punjab’s run chase of 172. Digvesh Rathi bowled a length ball, and the right-hander went for a slog sweep. Badoni did exceedingly well to throw the ball back in play before momentum pushed him forward at the mid-wicket boundary. Bishnoi, the converging fielder, kept his eyes on the ball and covered the ground before diving to complete the catch.

With his half-century, Prabhsimran Singh proved his mettle after managing just five runs in his first outing. The 24-year-old was among the only two PBKS players retained before the IPL 2025 auction. This was his fourth half-century in the T20 league. The Punjab batter also has a century in the IPL.

Prabhsimran Singh makes light work of PBKS’ run chase against LSG in IPL 2025 clash

Prabhsimran Singh’s quickfire knock helped PBKS dominate LSG in the 172-run chase.

At the time of writing, Punjab were 143/2 after 14.1 overs, with captain Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera at the crease. Digvesh Rathi has been the pick of the bowlers, with two scalps in his four overs.

Earlier, PBKS restricted LSG to 171/7 in their 20 overs after asking them to bat first. Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni smashed 44 (30) and 41 (33), respectively. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Abdul Samad chipped in with 28 (18), 19 (18), and 27 (12), respectively.

Arshdeep Singh emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with figures of 3/43. Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, and Lockie Ferguson bagged one wicket apiece.

The two teams are coming on the back of wins. PBKS beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 11 runs and LSG defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in their last IPL clashes.

Follow the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

