Azmatullah Omarzai knocks over Dewald Brevis for 32 with a brilliant delivery nipping in during CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai provided his team with a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Dewald Brevis in their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match took place at Chepauk on Wednesday, April 30.
The Afghan pacer bowled a beautiful delivery that nipped in and crashed into the stumps as Brevis walked back for 32 off 26 balls, comprising one six and two fours. With the dismissal, Omarzai also broke the 78-run partnership between Brevis and Sam Curran.
The dismissal came in the 15th over of CSK’s innings. Omarzai bowled a good length ball outside off that nipped in sharply. It beat the bat’s inside edge before crashing into the top of the off-stump. The right-hander didn’t use his feet to his advantage and failed to create enough room to play with the angled bat.
Watch the video below:
This was Omarzai’s first wicket of the IPL, having gone wicketless in his previous game against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Meanwhile, Brevis continued to impress with the bat after smashing 48 off 25 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on his CSK debut.
Sam Curran helps CSK stay on top of PBKS in IPL 2025 match
A clinical batting display from Sam Curran helped CSK stay in pole position against PBKS despite losing openers Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre early.
At the time of writing, the Super Kings were 164-4 after 17 overs, with Curran batting on 82 off 44 balls. Shivam Dube has joined him in the middle.
CSK have two wins in nine games and are lying on the bottom of the points table. They must win all their remaining matches to stay mathematically alive in the IPL 2025 playoffs race.
On the other hand, PBKS have five wins in nine games, including their rain-abandoned fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They had to settle for a single point in that fixturene.
Follow the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score and updates here.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS