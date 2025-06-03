Azmatullah Omarzai takes a stunning caught & bowled as Virat Kohli top-edges a short ball in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Punjab Kings (PBKS) seamer Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli for 43 off 35 in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The batter top-edged a rising delivery and Omarzai, despite running into the non-striker, sprinted to complete an excellent catch at mid-wicket.

The dismissal left RCB in a spot of bother at 131/4 in the 15th over. It extended PBKS' dominance in the first innings as they continued to tighten the screws.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The dismissal meant that Kohli ended IPL 2025 with 657 runs in 15 matches. He made eight 50+ scores in the season, which saw RCB reach their first IPL final since 2016.

PBKS bowlers impress to put RCB under pressure in IPL 2025 final

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer's decision to field first in the IPL 2025 final was vindicated by his bowlers. Kyle Jamieson gave PBKS the ideal start, removing Phil Salt for 16 in the second over.

Yuzvendra Chahal struck in his first over, removing Mayank Agarwal for 24. They upped the pressure further by removing captain Rajat Patidar for 26, plumb lbw to Jamieson.

It meant that the onus to take RCB to a competitive score fell on Virat Kohli and the rest of the batters. But when the 36-year-old fell in the 15th over of the innings, RCB were in desperate need of a flourish to end their innings on a high.

This is the first time that RCB have batted first in an IPL final, having chased in each of their three previous finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016. The winner of the match on Tuesday, June 3, will be crowned IPL champions for the first time in their history.

At the time of writing, RCB were 173/6 in 18 overs with Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd at the crease.

