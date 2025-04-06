"Bad to worse" - Fans erupt after Abhishek Sharma fails again in SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma failed to deliver with the bat again in IPL 2025, this time against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 6. The left-hander perished for 18 runs off 16 balls, holing out to Rahul Tewatia mid-on as Mohammed Siraj removed both SRH openers, leaving the hosts in a spot of bother at 38/2 inside the powerplay overs.

Abhishek has been abysmal for the SunRisers this season, returning with scores of 24, 6, 1, 2, and 18 (today). The 24-year-old has managed 51 runs in five innings. His failures have impacted his team negatively, as SRH have lost the last three games in a row.

Fans on X trolled Abhishek Sharma for yet another failure in IPL 2025. One user wrote:

"Abhishek Sharma is just a fluke batsman. The flattest the Pitch, Abhishek becomes Chris Gayle, and if the pitch shows a little help to bowlers, he becomes a tail-ender."

Another user wrote sarcastically:

"Abhishek Sharma toh next superstar hone wala tha na, kya hua (Abhishek Sharma was the next supestar, what happened?"

A third user added:

"Abhishek Sharma's tournament is getting from bad to worse, 51 runs in 5 innings."

Here are a few more reactions:

GT dominating SRH in the ongoing IPL 2025 match

Mohammed Siraj's double strike, including wickets of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, has helped GT dominate SRH in the IPL 2025 encounter. Prasidh Krishna also got rid of Ishan Kishan to leave SRH reeling at 50/3 after 7.2 overs.

At the time of writing, SRH were 58/3 after nine overs, with Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy at the crease. The duo will look to recover the hosts as they aim to put a fighting score in their hope to return to winning ways. They have suffered a hat-trick of losses in their first four fixtures.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill's GT are coming on the back of two consecutive wins against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Follow the SRH vs GT IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

