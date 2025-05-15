"Bags mere toh yahin pe the" - DC star's huge revelation as team resumes training ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

Ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Delhi Capitals (DC) shared a video in which players expressed their feelings upon returning to action. Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav revealed that he had not taken his bags with him when the BBCI suspended the tournament for a week on May 9.

Like all other teams, the Delhi Capitals recently resumed their training. After an eight-day suspension, the league is set to resume on Saturday, May 17.

"Bags mera toh yahin pe the. Mai toh leke nahi gaya tha bag. Umeed thi ki shayad wapas aa jaye (My bags were right here. I had not taken my bag. I had a hope that maybe we will come back)," Kuldeep said in the video shared by DC on X on Wednesday, May 14.

In the video, the players can be seen training in the nets as they gear up to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in New Delhi on Sunday (May 18). Fifth on the points table, DC are still in the race to make the playoffs.

Watch the video posted by the franchise on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel is hopeful ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

In the same video, DC skipper Axar Patel said he was hopeful that the team would pick the rhythm they had when they started the tournament and that a fresh start would help their cause.

"I hope ki ab jab start hoga naya fresh start hoga aur jis tarah se IPL start kiya tha woh wali rhythm hum pakad lenge (I hope that now when there is a new fresh start we pick the rhythm the way we had started the IPL this time)," he said.

Delhi Capitals had won all of their first four matches at the start of the ongoing season. However, it has been a topsy-turvy campaign for them after the first four games.

At present, they are placed fifth on the table with six wins from 11 games, gathering 13 points. They are in a must-win situation in all of their remaining three games to remain in the hunt to qualify for the playoffs.

As IPL 2025 resumes, Delhi will begin with a clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 18.

