"Bangalore have won just one match and it was against you" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings heading into IPL 2024 clash vs Gujarat Titans

Aakash Chopra has noted that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been found slightly wanting heading into their IPL 2024 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The two sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4. Although PBKS started their campaign with a win against the Delhi Capitals (DC), they suffered reversals against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last two games.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Punjab Kings have flattered to deceive in their last two matches.

"Punjab haven't played well, to be very honest. They should have won the match in Lucknow. They fell in a heap against Mayank Yadav but they were well ahead in the game. They have won one match, defeated Delhi at home. They have been on the road after that. Bangalore have won just one match and it was against you," he said (9:10).

The former India opener chose Shikhar Dhawan as the first PBKS player in focus in Thursday's game.

"Here Shikhar Dhawan, he has come in form. He started slowly as he hadn't played cricket for a long time. The opposing bowlers will try to strangulate you, they are like a python, so Shikhar Dhawan will be very important there. I feel he will have a huge role and as a captain as well," Chopra reasoned.

Dhawan has amassed 137 runs at a decent strike rate of 133.00 in three innings. He scored a 50-ball 70 against LSG but couldn't help his side avoid a 21-run defeat.

"He is someone who can take the attack to the opposition" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow has aggregated 59 runs in three innings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Jonny Bairstow as the second Punjab Kings player to watch out for.

"The second player, should I pick his partner? He was batting well in the last match. Until he hadn't gotten out, the match was entirely in Punjab's favor. I am going with Jonny Bairstow again. This pitch has bounce. He is someone who can take the attack to the opposition," he stated (10:25).

The renowned commentator named Arshdeep Singh as the Punjab Kings bowler in focus.

"If I have to pick a bowler, I will go once again with Arshdeep Singh. I have more expectations from Arsh because he is almost India's leading bowler in T20 cricket. You will need someone to dismiss Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha. If you pick up those two wickets, you will turn the match in your favor," Chopra explained.

Chopra noted that Harshal Patel needs to raise his game as he has proved extremely expensive with the ball. However, he feels the big ground in Ahmedabad might favor his bowling, highlighting the success Mohit Sharma has enjoyed at the venue with his slower balls.

Poll : Will Arshdeep Singh dismiss Shubman Gill in Punjab Kings' clash against the Gujarat Titans? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion