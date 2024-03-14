"Bat swing was vintage" - Pravin Amre on Rishabh Pant's approach in nets ahead of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Pravin Amre was impressed after watching Rishabh Pant during a nets session ahead of IPL 2024. The former Indian cricketer reflected that Pant's batting showed the youngster's mental strength and keenness to get back on the field.

The Delhi-born cricketer will return to professional cricket for the first time in approximately 15 months at this year's IPL. The keeper-batter experienced a life-threatening accident in late December 2022 and has to undergo multiple surgeries to fully heal.

Following the Capitals' nets session, Amre said as quoted by India Today:

"As a coaching unit and personally, it was really pleasing to see him bat. It didn't feel like he was batting after a long time, the bat swing was vintage. We have to give credit to him, the way he has worked hard throughout the year, is not easy. It shows how mentally strong and hungry he is."

The 25-year-old has decent IPL numbers, having first debuted in 2016 against the Gujarat Lions. The left-hander has starred in 98 matches, smashing 2,838 runs at 34.61 alongside a strike rate of 147.97.

"We will also be playing practice matches" - Pravin Amre

Amre said that the side's practice sessions were all about adjusting to the wicket and understanding the newcomers' strengths. The 55-year-old explained:

"We wanted to get together and get a feel of the wicket. There were newcomers as well, so we wanted to welcome them and enjoy the session as a team. We will also be playing practice matches so that will help us cover all bases going into the tournament. The way we have planned our sessions will help us get fresh and prepared for our first game in Mohali."

The Capitals had a forgettable outing in 2023, managing just five wins in 14 matches to finish in ninth place. They had a major player in Harry Brook pull out of the ten-team tournament due to his grandmother's demise. The franchise is yet to announce a replacement for the England cricketer.