Batter pulls out as fan breaches security to touch Riyan Parag's feet and hug him during RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

A fan breached the security and entered the playing area to meet Riyan Parag during the IPL 2025 match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati hosted the encounter on Wednesday, March 26.

An interesting incident happened before the start of the 12th over of the second innings when Riyan Parag was at the top of his mark and ready to bowl. While Parag was in his run-up, the batter on strike, Quinton de Kock, pulled out after spotting an intruder running towards the bowler. The fan touched Riyan's feet and then hugged him tightly before the security personnel escorted him off the ground.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Riyan Parag-led RR suffered a dismal eight-wicket loss against KKR in IPL 2025 clash in Guwahati

RR batted first in the match after losing the toss. They scored a respectable total of 151/9 on a spin-friendly track on the back of contributions from Dhruv Jurel (33), Yashasvi Jaiswal (29), and Riyan Parag (25). KKR spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Moeen Ali picked up two wickets apiece and bowled economical spells.

The Knight Riders then chased down the target comfortably in 17.3 overs to register their first win in IPL 2025. Opener Quinton de Kock led their charge with a brilliant match-winning knock of 97* (61). Reflecting on the loss at the post-match presentation, Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag said:

"I think 170 was going to be a really good scare which we were aiming for. I rushed a bit in going for it a bit early. The plan was to get Quinney out early but that didn't happen. He played superbly. Last year team wanted me to bat at No 4 and I did that and this time they want me to bat at No 3 and I have to be flexible for the team. We have a younger team compared to the last year. We need to put in some time as a group and results will come. We take our learnings, we take our learnings and come back stronger for the Chennai match."

RR will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the same venue on Sunday, March 30.

