BCCI to make substantial changes in IPL 2021 schedule

With the remainder of the IPL 2021 season likely to be played in the UAE, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over the possibility of making the India-England series a four-Test affair instead of five. It would help the Indian players reach the UAE in time from England and quarantine properly.

As 31 IPL 2021 games have to be played in a one-month window, the BCCI would naturally need to increase the number of double-headers, which would certainly have an impact on the logistical side of things.

Another factor is that if the ICC T20 World Cup is likely to be played in the UAE, the grounds will need to be handed over to the International Cricket Council (ICC) by October 1. However, according to InsideSport, the BCCI is contemplating playing all the remaining games at just one venue, possibly Dubai.

Teams likely to travel in mid-August for IPL 2021 Phase 2

BCCI is set to announce the schedule of IPL 2021 by end of June and Knock-outs including the final will be played in a single venue. (Source - InsideSport) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 5, 2021

The IPL 2021's suspension clearly shows the problem with the bio-bubbles in India. With the successful culmination of the IPL in the UAE last year, similar protocols are likely to be followed this time around.

A BCCI official spoke to InsideSport about the possibility of players traveling to the UAE in mid-August, similar to the way they did last season. The resumption date for the tournament is touted to be around September 17 or September 19. The BCCI official revealed:

“If you remember, last year we were given a specific date (August 20) before which we couldn’t leave for UAE. With the tournament once again starting around September 18-19, we should be given the same kind of window to start shifting base to UAE. With discussions with hotels already on, it shouldn’t be such a big concern. As of now, we are looking at traveling around the third week of August.”

While Delhi Capitals and currently atop the IPL 2021 standings with 12 points from eight games, Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy the last spot with just two points from seven outings.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

