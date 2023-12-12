BCCI releases final list for IPL 2024 auction, 333 players to go under the hammer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the final list of the shortlisted players on Monday for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) mini-auction. The much-awaited event is set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.

A total of 333 players will be up for grabs at the IPL 2024 auction. Out of the total players, 214 are Indians, while the remaining 119 are overseas cricketers. Out of the total players, 116 are capped, 215 are uncapped, and two are from associate nations.

A maximum of 77 slots, including 30 for foreign players, are available for the 10 participating franchises.

The franchises have a combined purse of ₹262.95 crore. With ₹38.15 crore, Gujarat Titans (GT) have the highest purse, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will enter with the least, ₹13.15 crore.

23 players registered themselves at highest base price of ₹2 crore at the IPL 2024 auction

A total of 23 players have registered their names in the top category of ₹2 crore, while 13 cricketers have set ₹1.50 crore as their base price.

Australia's 2023 World Cup-winning stars Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Travis Head, feature in the top bracket. Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, and Shardul Thakur are the only three Indian players with ₹2 crore as their base price.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who stole the show with his batting exploits at the World Cup earlier this year, has set his base price at ₹50 lakh.

Here's the complete list of shortlisted players for the IPL 2024 auction in the top two brackets.

₹2 crore: Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Harry Brook, Travis Head, Rilee Rossouw, Steve Smith, Gerald Coetzee, Pat Cummins, Chris Woakes, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Rassie van der Dussen, James Vince, Sean Abbott, Jamie Overton, David Willey, Ben Duckett, and Mustafizur Rahman.

₹1.50 crore: Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Phil Salt, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jason Holder, and Sherfane Rutherford.

