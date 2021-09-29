Twitter reacts as BCCI announce final two IPL 2021 league games to be played together

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that for the first time ever, the final two league stage matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played simultaneously.
The two matches in question will be SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC).
"In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently. On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST," BCCI said in a statement.
The decision was announced after a meeting of the IPL Governing Council.
While some Twitter users agreed with the decision, pointing out that it is standard practice on the final matchday of most big football leagues in the world, others questioned just how they are supposed to keep up with two matches at the same time.
While SunRisers Hyderabad are out of contention for a spot in the playoffs, MI, RCB and DC are all in the running for the top four spots.
Tender for IPL media rights for 2023-27 cycle announced
The BCCI have revealed the IPL media rights tender for 2023-27 will be released a day after the two new IPL teams are announced. Here is what the board wrote in their statement:
"The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021."
The two new teams will be part of the IPL from the 2022 season.