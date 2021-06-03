IPL 2021: BCCI set to talk to foreign boards for the availability of overseas players - Reports

A franchise official has revealed that the BCCI will soon speak to the various cricket boards to check on the availability of foreign players for the second phase of IPL 2021.

As per reports, the 14th edition of the IPL will resume around September 18-20. However, team selections could go for a toss as various cricket boards have indicated that players will not be allowed to leave for the tournament given their national team duties.

"What we were made aware after the BCCI SGM is that the board will be speaking to the foreign boards and check on the availability of the foreign cricketers. We are confident that the BCCI will find the best possible solution and honestly it is a matter of the BCCI officials speaking to the respective board officials, so we should wait to hear from the board on this. If we do end up missing some of the foreign stars, that is an area which would need some attention when it comes to picking replacements as the foreign players are integral to the teams," a franchise official told ANI.

As of now, the England Cricket Board and the Bangladesh Cricket Board have hinted that they will not give their players an NOC to join the second phase of the IPL.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins has said he is unlikely to return for the UAE leg. The arrival of the West Indian players could also be delayed, with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) concluding in September.

IPL teams to move to the UAE around the third week of August

The franchise official further divulged that they are already in contact with hotels in the UAE, with all teams likely to shift their base in the third week of August.

"Last year we were given a specific date (August 20) before which we couldn't leave for UAE. With the tournament once again starting around September 18-19, we should be given the same kind of window to start shifting base to UAE. With the discussions with hotels already on, it shouldn't be such a big concern. As of now, we are looking at travelling around the third week of August."

The Delhi Capitals (DC) led the IPL points table with 12 points when the tournament was suspended. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are trailing them in second spot with 10 points.

