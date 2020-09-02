BCCI still looking for a kit and apparel sponsorship 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have decided to extend the deadline for the kit and apparel sponsorship. Nike, the previous sponsors, had been paying an amount in the range of ₹85 lakh for every international game that India featured in.

However, this year, they have decided not to submit an official bid despite showing interest. The BCCI have lowered the asking amount this year but they have been unable to find a sponsor yet.

A Mumbai Mirror report suggested that big companies such as Adidas and Puma have showed significant interest in the sponsorship with Puma being the front-runners to get a a deal done with the BCCI.

"I can confirm to you that Puma has bought the ITT (Invitation to Tender) document worth Rs 1 lakh. While buying bid document doesn't mean one is bidding, Puma has shown genuine interest in submitting a bid," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The BCCI official also stated that the new sponsor is expected to pay considerably less than what Nike was paying during their sponsorship deal.

"Don't be surprised if the new rights holder pays something around 200 crores for a five-year deal which will be significantly less than what Nike paid during previous term," he added.

Virat Kohli's brand appeal might influence BCCI sponsoship

Virat Kohli

Puma, who have the Indian superstar Virat Kohli as their brand ambassador, would definitely benefit from the deal in terms of generating interest from the Indian public.

"Puma has been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for some years now and with Virat in their roster, it would only enhance their presence in Indian market", the official added.

While the BCCI haven’t commented on the matter publicly, they will want to resolve it as soon as possible and won't be willing to send the national team to Australia without a kit sponsor.