  BCCI vice-president offers crucial update regarding fate of IPL 2025 amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan 

BCCI vice-president offers crucial update regarding fate of IPL 2025 amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan 

By Gokul Nair
Modified May 08, 2025 22:40 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
The ongoing turbulent diplomatic state between the two neighboring nations could impact IPL 2025 in a significant manner (Image Credit: Getty)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla said that the governing body will decide the future of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign following increasing tensions on the border. The clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8, was abandoned midway due to security concerns.

Fans were asked to evacuate the stadium while provisions are being made to escort the players and other personnel involved immediately. The upcoming scheduled contest in Dharamshala between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) was already shifted to Ahmedabad, given the current situation.

However, considering the events that have transpired over the course of the last few hours, the fate of the tournament hangs in the balance.

"We are organising a special train to bring everybody home safely. As of now the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated. We will take a call on the tournament's future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players' safety is utmost important," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told the Times of India after the PBKS vs DC match was called off in Dharamsala.
also-read-trending Trending

The 2021 edition of the IPL was also suspended midway through the campaign due to a COVID-19 outbreak. On that occasion, the tournament was rescheduled to take place during the September-October window in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

BCCI and IPL bodies reportedly in a meeting to decide IPL 2025's fate

According to reports, the BCCI and the IPL bodies have called for an urgent meeting, and a call regarding the remainder of the tournament will be taken accordingly.

There were doubts raised over the PBKS vs DC match being staged despite the volatile state of affairs. However, the match proceeded as ahead, albeit with a minor rain delay.

PBKS had batted out 10.1 overs after choosing to bat first, before a floodlight tower went off. It was far from a routine power outage, as two more towers went off in quick succession. After a slight delay, the match was called off with fans being asked to evacuate with immediate effect.

Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

Edited by Gokul Nair
