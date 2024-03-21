BCCI will bring new policy to address pay disparity due to mini-auctions: IPL chairman Arun Dhumal

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is working on addressing the "pay disparity" created by the unpredictable nature of mini-auctions.

In the IPL 2024 mini-auction, due to massive available budgets for the franchise and a small number of available slots to fill, money was spent in extremes. Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹24.75 crore) and Pat Cummins (SunRisers Hyderabad - ₹20.50 crore) broke the record of the most expensive signings twice whereas the likes of Wanindu Hasarana went for just ₹1.50 crore.

“We have taken note of the pay disparity it creates. We will definitely conduct a review and come out with a new policy to address the issue. A few ideas have come in. We will discuss with the franchises as well before deciding further," Dhumal was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

He also defended the decision to continue with mega-auctions where most of the teams go back to the auction while only three or four players are allowed to be retained.

“When new franchises come in, how would they form their team?" Dhumal asked. “In an engaging competition like IPL, people must keep their thinking cap on. We offer the option of retaining three to four players to the teams. If you go beyond four, it will not feel like a mega auction. There would be sameness in the squads.”

The counterargument to this often presented by the observers is that the lack of continuity in the teams doesn't allow franchises to consolidate their fan bases. It also renders redundant some teams' strategy to sign young players for smaller costs and develop them into future stars while binding their loyalty.

"Even franchises would want their players to play for India" - Arun Dhumal

Dhumal also opined on the IPL versus Ranji Trophy debate, saying that, against the general opinion, players still value international cricket and the pride that comes with it. He said both Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan would be keen to earn their central contracts back.

“When it comes to IPL, the franchises will take the call. The teams are here to win the trophy. But even franchises would want their players to play for India and become bigger players,” Dhamal stated.

Both will be seen in action when IPL 2024 kicks off on Friday, March 22.