“Bcoz Rishabh (Pant) is there” – Fans react hilariously to Urvashi Rautela’s latest Instagram post

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is often in the news for her comments on Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, shared a hilarious post on Instagram on Wednesday (April 5).

The actress was apparently angry at a photo where a fan was seen holding a placard that read:

“Thank God! Urvashi is not here.”

The development came a day after the injured Rishabh Pant attended the IPL 2023 game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. The DC regular captain came out to support his team in their first game at home. DC, though, lost by six wickets.

In a post on Instagram, Urvashi Rautela captioned:

“Why?”

Fans trolled Rautela for sharing the Instagram post. One tweeted:

“Bcoz Rishabh (Pant) is there.”

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Yeh Urvashi Rautela Shayad Bachpan Mein Bahut Jyda Zaleel Ho Chuki Hai. Isliye Iski Puri Sharam Khatam Ho Chuki Hai Ab 🤣

You broken the heart of naseem Shah pathan larkaa

Why Urvashi Rautela is often targeted for her social media posts on Rishabh Pant?

Urvashi Rautela has been often targeted for her social media posts on Rishabh Pant over the last few years.

For the uninitiated, Pant and Rautela were reported to be dating after the couple was spotted at restaurants, events and parties in Mumbai in 2018. Later that year, reports surfaced that the couple blocked each other on WhatsApp.

In 2019, Pant confirmed his relationship with his girlfriend Isha Negi, ending rumours about his relationship with the Bollywood actress. Three years later, Urvashi dragged Pant into controversy, which led to a war of words between the two on social media. The 29-year-old later apologised for her comments in September 2022.



#UrvashiRautela #RishabhPant Urvashi Rautela said, "all I want to say is sorry to Rishabh Pant".

Rautela was recently in the news for her comments on Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah. She recently wished the speedster on his 20th birthday and his appointment to the honorary DSP rank by Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Why Rishabh Pant is not playing IPL 2023?

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of IPL 2023 as he continues to undergo rehabilitation after a life-threatening car accident while travelling from Delhi to Roorkee in December last year.

The wicketkeeper-batter suffered multiple injuries to his head, forehead and leg. He was admitted to a local hospital in Dehradun before being airlifted to a Mumbai hospital, where he underwent surgery. The Delhi batter is currently on his path to recovery.

In Pant’s absence, David Warner is leading DC in IPL 2023, while Axar Patel has been appointed as his deputy. DC will next play Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday (April 8) as they look for their first win of the season.

