"Be serious or else start preparation for UPSC" - Fans troll Riyan Parag for posting videos hitting sixes in the nets

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag was brutally trolled on social media on Thursday, May 4.

This came after the right-handed batter dropped multiple videos of attacking shots in the nets while facing Jason Holder and other RR teammates.

The 21-year-old wrote on Twitter:

“Big Jase being the best hype man.”

For the uninitiated, the Assam batter has been dropped from RR playing XI after he flopped with the bat in his first five games. Parag has, so far, amassed 54 runs in five games at a sub-par strike rate of 112.50.

The right-hander has been under fire for his failure to deliver with the bat in his last outing against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Parag was questioned about his intent as he finished with 15* off 12 balls while chasing 155 as his team fell short by 10 runs in the end.

Fans on Twitter tore apart Riyan Parag over one of his previous Twitter posts where he predicted hitting six sixes in an over in IPL 2023.

One user tweeted:

"Do you want to play for India in future or not bro. Be serious! Or else start preparation for UPSC."

In Riyan Parag’s absence, Dhruv Jurel has grabbed the opportunity with 132 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 191.30. The right-handed batters’ cameos include 32* off 15 against Punjab Kings, 34* off 16 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, and 34 off 15 vs Chennai Super Kings. He will look to continue his exploits with the bat in IPL 2023.

Riyan Parag’s RR placed fourth in IPL 2023 points table

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently placed fourth in the latest IPL 2022 points table with five wins in nine games.

The franchise recently lost to Mumbai Indians by six wickets in a high-scoring thriller.

Sanju Samson and Co. will now look to return to winning ways against defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 5. They will look to complete a double against GT after they secured a three-wicket win against the same opponents earlier this season.

