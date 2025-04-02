"Became Pakistani highway when Buttler arrived" - Fans hail star batter for match-winning 73* in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler produced another batting masterclass in the IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2. One of the most prolific IPL batters of all time, Buttler continued his excellent form to start the 2025 season.

With GT chasing 170 for victory, the former England captain walked in to bat with the score reading 32 for 1 in 4.4 overs. Buttler took his time to get his eye in before exploding on the RCB bowlers.

The champion batter reached his half-century off 31 deliveries and eventually finished unbeaten on 73 from 39 balls. His knock included five boundaries and six maximums as GT completed the run-chase comfortably by eight wickets with 13 balls to spare.

Fans on X hailed Buttler for another incredible IPL innings with the following reactions:

Fans continued praising Buttler for his match-winning knock, saying:

"How Jos Buttler does it again & again & again & again & again and againn!!???"

"Another day thinking about Jos Buttler and regretting why Rajasthan Royals did not retain him," tweeted a fan.

"Buttler supremacy continues over rcb," a fan said.

"Credit to our openers for having played out the initial period" - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler credited the GT openers, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, for seeing off the early threat of the new ball in the side's run chase against RCB. The opening pair added 32 before the skipper fell for a run-a-ball 14.

Buttler is off to a terrific start with the bat in IPL 2025 with 166 runs at an average of 83 and a strike rate of 172.91 in three outings. He is the third-leading run-scorer in the competition.

Buttler said to the broadcasters post-game (Via Cricbuzz):

"Enjoyed batting, the bowlers were fantastic, the fielding could have been better, myself better, we might have been chasing 30 runs less. There was a bit of movement early on with the new ball, so credit to our openers for having played out the initial period. The fielding could have been better, but we have our bases covered, some fine bowlers, quality batters and some dangerous hitters in our squad."

The win was GT's second straight after they lost the season opener to table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS). They will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next encounter at Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6.

