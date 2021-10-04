"Beginning of the end of MS Dhoni era?" - Fans speculate CSK captain's future after his painfully slow innings against Delhi Capitals 

Ever since the commencement of the IPL 2021, fans have been eagerly waiting in anticipation to witness a special innings from MS Dhoni.
But that has not been the case so far. Even in the latest game, MS Dhoni came in to bat before the 10th over and had an opportunity to take some time early on.
Dhoni did get settled today, and it gave his ardent fans hope that he might unleash himself in the death overs as CSK still had Jadeja and Bravo in the dugout.
However, Dhoni(18 in 27 balls) failed to tee off at the end, which meant his strike rate was a dismal 66.67 by the time he departed in the 20th over of the innings.
Ambati Rayudu played a fantastic knock of 55* to help Chennai Super Kings reach 136/5 in their first innings after a middle-order struggle on a sluggish pitch.
Fans noticed the batting in the first innings and took to Twitter to voice their opinions. A few of them trolled MS Dhoni for playing a snail-paced knock, while some defended him by blaming the pitch.
This is certainly not the end of the road for Suresh Raina, he'll be used again: Michael Vaughan
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan opined that Suresh Raina would don the yellow jersey once again soon.
The southpaw missed out on today's game against the Delhi Capitals due to a niggle. Robin Uthappa replaced him in the playing XI in this contest.
Vaughan reasoned by pointing out CSK's policy of giving players a longer rope. Speaking on Cricbuzz, he discussed Raina's absence from the game and said:
"Chennai just don't replace players. They just keep going and try to make sure they stay consistent. They give the player the backing and they back the player to come good.
"Maybe MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming, knowing that they have qualified, just want to have a look at Robin Uthappa. This is certainly not the end of the road for Suresh Raina, I'm sure he'll be used again."
