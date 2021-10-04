"Beginning of the end of MS Dhoni era?" - Fans speculate CSK captain's future after his painfully slow innings against Delhi Capitals 

Ever since the commencement of the IPL 2021, fans have been eagerly waiting in anticipation to witness a special innings from MS Dhoni.

But that has not been the case so far. Even in the latest game, MS Dhoni came in to bat before the 10th over and had an opportunity to take some time early on.

Dhoni did get settled today, and it gave his ardent fans hope that he might unleash himself in the death overs as CSK still had Jadeja and Bravo in the dugout.

However, Dhoni(18 in 27 balls) failed to tee off at the end, which meant his strike rate was a dismal 66.67 by the time he departed in the 20th over of the innings.

Ambati Rayudu played a fantastic knock of 55* to help Chennai Super Kings reach 136/5 in their first innings after a middle-order struggle on a sluggish pitch.

Fans noticed the batting in the first innings and took to Twitter to voice their opinions. A few of them trolled MS Dhoni for playing a snail-paced knock, while some defended him by blaming the pitch.

Here are some of the best reactions:

𝙴𝚍𝙺. @edmondkirsch

#DCvCSK Dhoni has seriously forgot how to bat. Give 25 balls to Jadeja and he would've gone past 50. Dhoni has seriously forgot how to bat. Give 25 balls to Jadeja and he would've gone past 50.

#DCvCSK

Mandar. @Mandar12_ It doesn't look like it is easy to hit on this pitch. The ball isn't quite coming on today. Such a dead surface. 😑😑 #DCvCSK It doesn't look like it is easy to hit on this pitch. The ball isn't quite coming on today. Such a dead surface. 😑😑#DCvCSK

The Engineer Bro @theengineerbroo

#DCvCSK Nothing against CSK but has anyone ever been underutilized as much as this Man? He's in form of his life, hitting 'em as good as it gets but doesn't get to play even 4-5 overs. Pathetic. Nothing justifies this. 🙂 Nothing against CSK but has anyone ever been underutilized as much as this Man? He's in form of his life, hitting 'em as good as it gets but doesn't get to play even 4-5 overs. Pathetic. Nothing justifies this. 🙂

#DCvCSK https://t.co/hWZFgVnT1l

𝙴𝚍𝙺. @edmondkirsch

#DCvCSK CSK's biggest opposition is not Mumbai Indians or RCB it's MS Dhoni. CSK's biggest opposition is not Mumbai Indians or RCB it's MS Dhoni.

#DCvCSK

Manikandan @manikandanars Once #Dhoni Ferocious Batting was Feared By Bowlers .Now a Whole Team is not ready to take his wicket away as #Dhoni can play a lot of Dot Balls as No one plays more Dot Balls than him. #DCvCSK Once #Dhoni Ferocious Batting was Feared By Bowlers .Now a Whole Team is not ready to take his wicket away as #Dhoni can play a lot of Dot Balls as No one plays more Dot Balls than him. #DCvCSK

Nishant Sharma @Nishant6862

This is certainly not the end of the road for Suresh Raina, he'll be used again: Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan opined that Suresh Raina would don the yellow jersey once again soon.

The southpaw missed out on today's game against the Delhi Capitals due to a niggle. Robin Uthappa replaced him in the playing XI in this contest.

Vaughan reasoned by pointing out CSK's policy of giving players a longer rope. Speaking on Cricbuzz, he discussed Raina's absence from the game and said:

Also Read

"Chennai just don't replace players. They just keep going and try to make sure they stay consistent. They give the player the backing and they back the player to come good.

"Maybe MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming, knowing that they have qualified, just want to have a look at Robin Uthappa. This is certainly not the end of the road for Suresh Raina, I'm sure he'll be used again."

