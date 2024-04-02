"Behave" - Jofra Archer's 10-year-old tweet goes viral as Sanjay Manjrekar tells Wankhede crowd not to boo Hardik Pandya before MI vs RR IPL 2024 game

Former Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals pacer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jofra Archer's seemingly prophetic tweets often surface after a major incident in the sport. The West Indies-born England player's 10-year-old tweet has now gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

The development comes as cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar asked the fans at Wankhde Stadium in Mumbai to behave themselves amid constant boos for skipper Hardik Pandya in their first home game of the season. At the toss, Manjrekar said:

"Two captains with me - Hardik Pandya, captain of the Mumbai Indians, a big round of applause, ladies and gentlemen and behave."

Watch the video below:

In May 2014, Archer, who has previously played for MI, had posted:

"Behave."

For the unversed, Pandya has been subject to criticism from fans after he replaced five-time champion Rohit Sharma as skipper of the Mumbai-based franchise. Rohit eventually asked the fans to calm down during the game.

The boos from fans have only intensified as Pandya has failed to lead the franchise to a single in their first three games of IPL 2024, including defeats against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Their latest loss came against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

What happened in MI vs RR IPL 2024 game

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl first against Mumbai Indians on Monday, April 1.

Batting first, MI were restricted to 125/9. Trent Boult sent back Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis and Naman Dhir for golden ducks to inflict early damage. Yuzvendra Chahal then broke the 56-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma. The leg-spinner dismissed both as the Royals dominated MI's batting unit.

Meanwhile, Nandre Burger also bagged two wickets, while Avesh Khan picked up a solitary wicket.

In response, the Royals achieved the target in 15.3 overs to register a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2024, having won both their first two games, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC), respectively. Riyan Parag starred with the bat for RR, staying unbeaten on 54 off 39 balls as wickets kept tumbling on the other end.

The right-handed batter hit two consecutive sixes to reach his 50. He then slammed a four off Gerald Coetzee in the same over to take his team past the finish line.

Akash Madhwal put up a decent fight Mumbai, returning with figures of 3/20, while Kwena Maphaka took the prized scalp of Yashasvi Jaiswal.