"There is some higher power that watches over me when I play at Eden Gardens"- Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh believes some divine power watches over him when he plays at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In 2001, the off-spinner became the first Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick in Test match cricket in the historic Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.

Harbhajan Singh might have last represented India in 2016, but the bowler is still playing in the IPL and joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season.

In a recent chat, the 40-year-old talked about his special connection with the city of Kolkata.

"I believe there is some higher power that watches over me when I play any match at Eden Gardens. Only a select few have been showered with the blessings of doing so well in the city of Kolkata, and I’m one of its favourite sons. I’m really glad I got my hat-trick for India at Eden Gardens," Harbhajan Singh said as quoted by KKR.in.

In seven test appearances at the Eden Gardens, the 'Turbanator' has claimed an astounding 46 wickets at an average of 21.76, including six five-wicket hauls and a solitary ten-wicket haul.

Happy birthday to one of India's finest spinners, Harbhajan Singh!



4️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ Test wickets

2️⃣6️⃣9️⃣ ODI wickets

2️⃣5️⃣ T20I wickets



An outstanding record 👏 pic.twitter.com/LkungYV5db — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2019

His best figures in an innings at the Eden Gardens came against South Africa in 2004, when he took 7-87.

In the iconic Test against Australia in 2001, Harbhajan took 13 wickets, helping India win the game after following on.

Harbhajan Singh played 3 games for KKR in IPL 2021

Harbhajan Singh. Pic: KKR

With all IPL teams playing at neutral venues in 2021, Harbhajan Singh didn't get a chance to show his magic at the iconic venue in the first phase of IPL's 14th edition.

The off-spinner played just three games for KKR and failed to take a wicket. Harbhajan bowled only seven overs over the course of those games.

With the second phase of the tournament set to shift to the UAE in September, it remains to be seen whether the veteran cricketer can make an impact for KKR.

The Kolkata franchise are currently struggling in the points table with just two wins in seven games, which sees them sit in seventh spot.

A serial winner is here for more! 💪🏻

Absolutely ecstatic with the arrival of Bhajji 😍@harbhajan_singh #KKR #IPLAuction #IPL2021 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 18, 2021

