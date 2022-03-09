"Believe in yourself" - Nicholas Pooran sweats it out at the gym

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran shared a clip of him performing a deadlift at the gym with a motivating caption on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, who recently scored a 37-ball ton, wrote that "believe in yourself" is the best advice anyone can ever give. He asked his followers never to give up, trust their processes and continue working hard to achieve their dreams one day.

He said:

“Believing in yourself” is the best advise anyone can give you. Don’t give up [.] Trust the process and work as hard as you can, someday you definitely achieve what you want. (sic)"

Pooran, a white-ball specialist, isn't a part of West Indies' home Test series against England. He's currently representing the Leatherback Giants in the Trinidad T10 Blast, a local 10-over-side competition.

In a recent game, while chasing 129 against Scalet Ibis Scorchers, the West Indian vice-captain scored a majestic 37-ball 101 to carry the Giants to a comfortable nine-wicket win. Overall, he has scored two more fifties in the Trinidad T10 Blast and is the tournament's eighth-highest run-scorer with 218 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 272.50.

This is only an extension of his sublime form in recent months. In the West Indies limited-overs tour of India, he was one of the few silver-linings for the Men in Maroon. He notched three consecutive fifties in the T20I leg to finish as the top-scorer with 184 runs at an average and strike rate of 61.33 and 140.46 respectively.

Nicholas Pooran to represent SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022

For most of his recent career, Pooran has either been in jaw-dropping consistent form or entirely out of touch. So it was almost a gamble when SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) splurged ₹10.75 crore to sign him at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Like his previous team Punjab Kings, SRH's middle order will also revolve around the 26-year-old. Kane Williamson and co. will hope Pooran can handle the pressure and carry his form over to India.

