"Ben Duckett doesn’t wanna come over"- Michael Vaughan discloses England star rejected top franchise's offer to play as replacement in IPL 2025

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has claimed that Delhi Capitals approached Ben Duckett to join the team as a replacement for Harry Brook in IPL 2025. However, Duckett turned down the offer from DC.

Speaking on Cricbuzz Live, Michael Vaughan discussed the probable options Delhi Capitals can look at as replacements for Harry Brook. DC had signed Brook at the mega auction, but he withdrew at the last minute, resulting in a two-year ban on the England star.

Vaughan disclosed that DC approached Ben Duckett to join their squad, but the left-handed batter showed no interest. Vaughan said (via Cricxstacy):

"I did hear a whisper that they (Delhi Capitals) went for Ben Duckett but Ben Duckett doesn’t wanna come over."

Duckett was in fantastic touch during the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy mega event in Pakistan and the UAE. The England opener played a magnificent knock of 165 runs against Australia.

Michael Vaughan names New Zealand all-rounder as probable replacement for Harry Brook in IPL 2025

During the same show, Michael Vaughan opined that the Delhi Capitals can opt for Daryl Mitchell as a replacement for Harry Brook. Like Brook, Mitchell bats in the middle-order. Plus, he can bowl four overs of medium pace if needed by DC.

Mitchell turned up for the Chennai Super Kings last season, but faile to impress and subsequently remained unsold at the mega auction.

Apart from Mitchell, another player who DC may consider signing as a replacement is Dasun Shanaka. The Sri Lankan all-rounder produced fantastic performances for Delhi's sister franchise Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 tournament played earlier this year in the UAE.

Rumors have surfaced claiming that Shanaka has been training with the Delhi Capitals squad. However, there has been no official update on his role.

