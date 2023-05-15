Ben Stokes to return to England after CSK's final IPL 2023 league game against DC: Reports

Although Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ben Stokes is available for their upcoming IPL 2023 game against the Delhi Capitals (DC), he will be heading back to the UK to prepare for the Ashes beginning on June 16.

According to reports from ESPNCricinfo, Stokes will leave the CSK camp after their last league game as he wants to give himself enough time to recover and play as a fourth seamer for England in the Ashes. The England Test captain had previously expressed his desire to feature in the one-off Test against Ireland from June 1 as a preparation for the Ashes.

Ben Stokes has had issues with his knee in the past that have forced him to manage his workload while bowling. Moreover, the toe injury that he suffered in the IPL 2023 has kept him out of action since the first week of April.

Ben Stokes unavailable to bowl against DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Stokes may still not be available for bowling in their final league game of the IPL 2023 season against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.

While Ben Stokes is available for selection, Stephen Fleming insisted that CSK plan to continue with the current combination and have the all-rounder just as a 'batting cover'. Here's what Fleming was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo:

"Ben's ability to bowl overs at the moment is still a bit of a challenge, but he's there as that batting cover. But with Moeen bowling well in good conditions - we go to Delhi [next] which has been turning - we think the balance of the side has been right."

Fleming also stressed the importance of CSK not chopping and changing too much ahead of a crucial game against Delhi and added:

"And look, we're second on the table, so it's not our style to chop and change just because we've had a loss where things didn't go our way. We won't do that. We might tinker with it but we're very focused on getting the right team for Delhi."

