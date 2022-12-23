Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer AB de Villiers believes that England all-rounder Ben Stokes is underpaid. This is even after he bagged a lucrative deal with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at IPL Auction 2023 in Kochi.

On Friday, December 23, CSK bought the England Test skipper for a handsome price of INR 16.25 crores. This is the highest purchase for the four-time IPL champions in the history of IPL auctions.

The Englishman bettered his 2017 auction bid of INR 14.50 crores by the now-defunct franchise Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

He was also the third most expensive pick in the IPL auction 2023. However, RCB legend AB de Villiers is of the opinion that there is no amount that matches Stokes' potential.

Speaking on JioCinema about the qualities and skills of the England all-rounder, Mr 360° said:

"Yaa lucky team (CSK). Don't think there's any amount of money for Ben Stokes in my opinion. An unbelievable player, he is a leader, his experience with both bat and ball in the field."

De Villiers further added:

"He is going to win you games in cricket and that's what you want. I actually think he is a bit undervalued, in my opinion, and underpaid. He is going to bring a lot to the party."

Can't ask for a better sort of a combination than MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes - Anil Kumble

Stokes will reunite with CSK skipper MS Dhoni after the two played for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the IPL 2017 season under the captaincy of Steve Smith.

Former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble, who played 42 IPL matches for RCB from 2008 to 2010, was chuffed with the pairing of the two players.

He said:

"I think CSK has done there really well with Ben Stokes. With the leadership there under MS Dhoni. I mean MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes, we can't ask for a better sort of a combination."

The England all-rounder last played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2021 before a broken finger ruled him out of the remainder of the tournament. He pulled out of the 2022 IPL mega auction in a bid to focus on England's Test cricket and was available to play county cricket for Durham at that point.

