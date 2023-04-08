"Ben Stokes can rest on bench for few days"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's clinical victory against MI in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) comfortably by seven wickets in the 12th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 8, at the Wankhede Stadium.

It is the second loss on the trot for MI in the tournament. CSK have managed to bag their second consecutive victory after losing their opening game against Gujarat Titans (GT).

MI scored 157/8 in the first innings after MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to field. A few Mumbai batters began well but failed to carry on and build on their starts. Ravindra Jadeja (3/20) and Mitchell Santner (2/28) bowled exceptional spells in the middle overs to tilt the game in favor of Chennai.

Ajinkya Rahane then delivered a knock-out punch to the Mumbai Indians in the run chase with a blistering half-century. CSK got off to a poor start, losing Devon Conway (0) in the very first over. However, it turned out to be a minor hiccup as Rahane came in at No.3 and asserted total dominance on the MI bowlers.

He turned back the clock and played an immaculate knock to take CSK to 82/2 in eight overs before his dismissal. It was a mere formality after that as Ruturaj Gaikwad (40* off 36 balls) took his side home in the company of Shivam Dube (28) and Ambati Rayudu (20).

MI skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on the loss in the post-match presentation, saying:

"We lost our way in the middle and didn't capitalize on the start we got. It was a good pitch and we were 30-40 runs short. Got to give credit to their spinners. They kept us under pressure. You need to try out different things and attack, be brave. All we can do is back them and show enough trust in their ability. That's what we're trying to do."

"We know we had a very disappointing last season. You start fresh. Even when we won the 5 trophies, we never thought about winning that. Every opponent is quality, and they will punish you. You can't change too much about it. We can learn from what has happened in these two games, and bring those learnings out on the field," Rohit added.

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night. They expressed those feelings via intriguing memes on social media platforms.

MI vs CSK IPL 2023 memes

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the CSK vs MI game:

