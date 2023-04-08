Ben Stokes likely to miss CSK's clash against MI due to heel pain: Reports

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ben Stokes could be unavailable for their marquee clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 8).

The southpaw complained of pain in his heel after a practice session on Friday and, according to reports from The Indian Express, may be out of action for 10 days. Although the reports claim that the final decision by the team will be made on Saturday, it also mentioned that Stokes may not be rushed for this game.

Although the 31-year-old hasn't been in the best of form so far, this is a massive blow for CSK as he provides that balance to the team with his all-round abilities. It will be interesting to see how the visitors cope with his absence if the reports are true.

Moeen Ali on Ben Stokes potentially being CSK's next captain

CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali claimed that his compatriot Ben Stokes has enjoyed his time with the Men in Yellow so far. Ali also accepted the possibility of Stokes taking the baton of CSK's captaincy from MS Dhoni once the legendary wicketkeeper decides to hang his boots.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their match against MI, Ali said:

"He’s settled in really well. He’s a big part of the team with his experience. There's no real such leadership group: you have the captain and the coaches, and they talk. If Dhoni wants Ben Stokes' advice, or a chat with him, it's a very open environment in that changing room. I think there's a chance; of course there's a chance, because he's obviously done really well in Test cricket. But MS is still obviously in charge and he's going to be captain for a while."

MI will want to get their first points on the board in front of their home crowd by beating CSK.

