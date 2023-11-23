Ben Stokes makes himself unavailable for IPL 2024 due to workload; CSK release statement 

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be without the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes for the 2024 campaign.

Stokes is expected to undego knee surgey soon. The England international has a jam-packed first half of 2024 ahead of him, which includes a gruelling five-match Test series in India as well as the T20 World Cup.

Stokes emerged as CSK's record acquisition following a massive ₹16.25 crore bid during the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

The all-rounder was last seen in action during the 2023 ODI World Cup for England, after he reversed his ODI tournament. While England fell a long way short of defending their title, Stokes had a solid individial campaign. He finished with 304 runs in six matches, being only one of the two players to score over 300 runs in the campaign alongside Dawid Malan.

"England Test captain, all-rounder Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness. Stokes, 32, became a part of the Super Kings ahead of the successful IPL 2023. He recently participated in the ODI World Cup 2023, which he came out of retirement for. The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024," CSK's statement read

It remains to be seen whether CSK release Ben Stokes from their squad or not. The franchises have been given a deadline until November 26 to submit the list of their retained and released players.

If the defending champions choose to release the Englishman, they will have ₹16.25 crore added to their purse amount for the IPL 2024 mini-auction, scheduled to be held in Dubai on December 19.

Ben Stokes only played two matches in IPL 2023 season

While Ben Stokes' inability to feature as a full-fledged all-rounder was known to all, the majority expected the player to feature as a batter during IPL 2023. However, he played only two matches for his new franchise, scoring a total of 15 runs and bowling one over in the entire season.

He proceeded to play the Ashes following the end of the IPL season. The reversal of his ODI retirement meant that he was involved in the home series against New Zealand as well.

Several experts touted Stokes to be MS Dhoni's successor as captain for the franchise. However, the all-rounder's journey with the five-time champions has been far from ideal, with the future looking quite bleak as well.

Stokes had recused himself from the 2022 season as well, and was not part of the mega-auction that year. Furthermore, he had played only one match in the 2021 edition, as he suffered a finger injury, causing him to miss the rest of the tournament for the Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Will CSK release the all-rounder ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction? Let us know what you think.