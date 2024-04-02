Bengaluru weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the RCB vs LSG match in IPL 2024?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

Both teams have been blowing hot and cold so far in this year's competition. While RCB have managed to win just one out of three games so far, LSG lost their opening game but bounced back to emerge victorious in the next.

With the tournament slowly picking up its pace, both teams will look to put their campaign on track and aim for the top four spots. While Bengaluru currently find themselves in the ninth spot, the Super Giants are placed sixth in the points table.

With both teams aiming for a win, a cracker of a contest awaits fans in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. And much to the delight of fans, there is no rain in the forecast as of now. There will be significant cloud cover over the stadium at the start of the game. However, it will clear up as the game progresses.

The temperature in Bengaluru will hover around the 32 degrees Celsius mark at the start of the game. However, it is expected to go down as the game approaches its end. Humidity will be on the lower side, thus, the actual feeling will be less than the original temperature.

“We’ll see how KL (Rahul) is pulling up in the nets" - Nicholas Pooran on LSG skipper KL Rahul's availability for RCB clash

Lucknow's stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran stated that a decision about KL Rahul's participation against RCB will be taken after seeing how the latter feels in the nets.

Rahul, who has been struggling with a quadriceps injury, played as an Impact Player in LSG's last game. The India international had a good net session yesterday but skipped wicketkeeping drills, which hints that he might once again be used as an Impact Player.

“We will see how he is pulling up at nets, and will make a decision based on that,” Pooran told reporters on the eve of the game.

