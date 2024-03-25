Bengaluru weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the RCB vs PBKS match in IPL 2024?

Indian Premier League (IPL) will return to M Chinnaswamy Stadium when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, March 25.

This will be Punjab's first away match of IPL 2024. Shikhar Dhawan and company won their first game of the season, beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets. They will look to continue their winning momentum with a place at the top of the table up for grabs.

RCB, on the other hand, lost their first game on the opening night to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They will look to regroup and come out firing all cylinders on Monday in search of a victory. Bengaluru have won two out of the last five games against PBKS and will be keen to better their record.

Much to the delight of players, there is no chance of precipitation on Monday night in Bengaluru, according to the weather forecast. It will be partly cloudy at the start of the game but the sky will clear out as the game progresses. Thus, fans can expect an uninterrupted game tonight.

The temperature will also hover in the 30 degrees Celsius range, making it pleasant for players. Humidity will also be on the lower side.

"Virat Kohli is a Lion but a Lion can’t alone take his team to success" - Navjot Singh Sidhu after RCB's defeat to CSK

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu feels Virat Kohli alone cannot guide RCB to success in the IPL. The celebrated commentator reckoned that RCB lacked the proper resources needed to win a tournament.

“Virat Kohli is a Lion but a Lion can’t alone take his team to success in the Indian Premier League," Sidhu said on Star Sports. "He need help from others as cricket is a team game but that hasn’t come to date."

“On the other hand, Dhoni’s men play as a team and that’s the only difference between him and Virat. Dhoni has the pieces of puzzle in right places but in Virat’s case, they all are scattered. Dhoni has resources but Kohli doesn’t. CSK have right players for each and every slot but look at RCB. They don’t even have a proper spinner. Karn Sharma can’t get you big wickets."

