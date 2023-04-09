"Benstokes, kahan aake fas gaya"- Top 10 funny memes as PBKS reach 143/9 after Shikhar Dhawan's 99* vs SRH in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have managed to score 143/9 in the first innings of the 14th IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 9, Sunday, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided an ideal start for the hosts by dismissing Prabhsimran Singh for a golden duck off the first delivery of the innings.

Marco Jansen (2/16 in three overs) then further damaged the PBKS top order with his twin strikes to put SRH in command. Sam Curran (22 off 15) arrested the flow of wickets for a while in the company of Shikhar Dhawan as the duo tried to rebuild the innings.

However, Mayank Markande (4/15) dismissed Curran in the ninth over to trigger another PBKS collapse. He spun a web around the batters in the middle overs and restricted them from scoring freely. Umran Malik complemented him well by picking up two wickets as PBKS were reduced to 88/9 in 15 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan (99* off 66 balls) continued to wage a lone battle at one end, even though he kept losing partners. After the 15th over, Dhawan farmed the strike intelligently and counter-attacked astutely to take his side to a respectable total. Reflecting on the first innings during the mid-innings break, Dhawan said:

"I'm glad that the Hyderabad crowd still remembers me. I've played a few ones, this was one of the best maybe. It's good because I played till the end and the wickets were falling from the other end. So, we've got to a respectable total and given ourselves a chance."

Fans react after Shikhar Dhawan helps PBKS reach 143/9 after a batting collapse vs SRH

Fans on social media enjoyed the first innings of the IPL 2023 match between SRH and KKR. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL

17th over: Single off the last ball (Dhawan 65*)

18th over: Single off the last ball (Dhawan 82*)



#SRHvPBKS #JazbaHaiPubjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL 16th over: Single off the last ball (Dhawan 60*)17th over: Single off the last ball (Dhawan 65*)18th over: Single off the last ball (Dhawan 82*) 16th over: Single off the last ball (Dhawan 60*)17th over: Single off the last ball (Dhawan 65*)18th over: Single off the last ball (Dhawan 82*)#SRHvPBKS #JazbaHaiPubjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL https://t.co/yz8oqvVLHK

💛 @Alreadysad__ Shikhar Dhawan deserves a chance in WC 🫡 Shikhar Dhawan deserves a chance in WC 🫡 https://t.co/Y2j6xJp3Rb

