“Bhai tu thoda rest lele” – Fans erupt as Suryakumar Yadav departs for 15 off 16 in RCB vs MI in IPL 2023

Suryakumar Yadav failed to deliver for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 2.

The right-hander scored just 15 off 16 before getting caught by Shahbaz Ahmed at backward point off Michael Bracewell, leaving Mumbai in a spot of bother at 48/4 in 8.5 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav has had a difficult few months in ODI cricket. He bagged three consecutive golden ducks in the three-match home ODI series against Australia last month.

Fans were disappointed with yet another flop show with the bat from Suryakumar, this time at the batting-friendly Chinnaswamy Stadium.

One suggested the Mumbai Indians batter take a break and wrote on Twitter:

"Bhai tu thoda rest lele (Brother you take some rest)."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

#RCBvMI #IPL23 #Rohit #ViratKohli #Dhoni Some people compare mid Suryakumar yadav to AB de villiers who scored today 15(16). The most overhyped player in Indian cricket.

is overhyped and this is true... hopefully by the end of this season he will prove me right

#CricketTwitter @mufaddal_vohra The fake version of Mr 360 showing the real colours.. #RCBvMI #Suryakumaryadav is overhyped and this is true... hopefully by the end of this season he will prove me right

Suryakumar Yadav one season wonder

Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 303 runs in eight IPL games, including three half-centuries last season, will look to return back to scoring ways in the remaining games.

The 32-year-old has a brilliant track record in the IPL, scoring 2659 runs in 124 IPL matches, which includes 16 half-centuries.

RCB win the toss and decide to bowl against MI; Suryakumar Yadav fails to perform

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to bowl against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, continuing the trend of fielding first for the fifth consecutive game in IPL 2023.

The Bengaluru-based franchise included Glenn Maxwell, Bracewell and Reece Topley as their overseas players along with the skipper.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, chose only three overseas players in their playing XI in the form of Cameron Green, Tim David, and Jofra Archer.

Here are the playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan.

