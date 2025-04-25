Bhuvneshwar Kumar juggles and eventually takes crucial catch as Nitish Rana walks off for 28 in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a crucial catch to get rid of Nitish Rana in the IPL 2025 game against the Rajasthan Royals. The match took place on Thursday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The veteran cricketer juggled the ball once as it was flowing over his head, but eventually took it, presenting an expression of relief after that.
The dismissal occurred in the 14th over of the innings as RCB skipper Rajat Patidar brought on Pandya for his third. The required rate for the Royals was rising to 10.57 and the visitors required 74 off the final seven overs. Hence, Rana went for the sweep but holed out to short fine leg. The ball flew over the veteran's head, but the 35-year-old managed to take the catch eventually.
Pandya, the left-arm spinner, had struck with his first ball of the innings to get rid of the visiting captain Riyan Parag for 22 off 10 balls. Although the southpaw had leaked 12 runs off his fourth and final over, he still finished with respectable figures of 4-0-31-2.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar concedes 22 off his final over but RCB spark remarkable comeback at the Chinnaswamy Stadium
Meanwhile, Patidar brought on Bhuvneshwar for his final over of the game as the Royals required 40 off the last 18 deliveries. However, the right-arm seamer was taken to the cleaners by Shubham Dubey and Dhruv Jurel. They hit two sixes and as many boundaries to reduce the equation to 18 off 12 balls.
With Josh Hazlewood having a massive task ahead of him, the New South Welshman impressed one and all. He took two wickets, dismissing Jurel (47) and Jofra Archer (0) in back-to-back deliveries to bring RCB back in the contest. Hazlewood left 17 for Yash Dayal to defend off the final over, and the left-arm seamer delivered an 11-run victory for the home side. The Aussie seamer also got the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-0-33-4.
Earlier in the night, fifties from Virat Kohli (70) and Devdutt Padikkal (50) propelled Bengaluru to 205/5.
