Big blow for RCB as Rajat Patidar is officially ruled out of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have confirmed that injured all-rounder Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023.

In an official statement on Twitter, RCB wrote:

“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process.”

It added:

“The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet.”

For the uninitiated, Patidar was retained by RCB for Rs 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2023. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder went unsold in IPL 2022 but came as a replacement for then-injured wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia.

The right-hander smashed 112 off just 54 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. The 29-year-old amassed 333 runs in just eight IPL games at a strike rate of 152.75.

Patidar, who sustained the injury ahead of the preparatory camp, is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Rajat Patidar’s absence is not the only thing concerning RCB

Rajat Patidar’s absence is not the only headache for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the first seven games as well. He is currently recovering from Achilles tendonitis.

Hazlewood flew to Australia midway during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after missing the first two Tests. His fitness is being closely monitored by Cricket Australia ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final in June.

Meanwhile, RCB kicked off their IPL 2023 campaign on a good note as they beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians by eight wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2. Virat Kohli (82 off 49 balls) and Faf du Plessis (73 off 43 deliveries) shone with the bat while chasing 172.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Patidar, Hazelwood, Topley - the list continues for RCB.



Hope he recovers soon. Patidar, Hazelwood, Topley - the list continues for RCB. Hope he recovers soon. https://t.co/1WEKeZTxZZ

Reece Topley, however, sustained an injury mid-game as he dislocated his shoulder while diving on the field to stop a boundary. He is doubtful for their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 6.

RCB Squad strength: 24 players (overseas 8)

Players bought - Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh).

Players retained - Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar (ruled out), Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.

