Big blow for RR as seasoned pacer is ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a finger fracture

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Sandeep Sharma was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after sustaining a fracture to his finger. The franchise released a statement, adding that they were looking for a replacement for the bowler.
Sharma was neither part of the playing XI nor part of the Impact Players list for the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, May 1.
"The franchise extend their best wishes for his full and swift recovery. The team management is currently in the process of finalizing a suitable replacement, with an official announcement expected soon," RR said in a statement via Times of India.
The franchise released a video on X on Thursday, where the pacer could be seen walking with an arm sling.
Akash Madhwal makes RR debut in Sandeep Sharma's absence
Sandeep Sharma was RR's uncapped retention for ₹4 crore ahead of the mega auctions in November 2024. The 31-year-old claimed nine wickets in 10 matches for RR in IPL 2025, at an economy rate of 9.89.
In the absence of Sandeep Sharma, Akash Madhwal was roped in to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Thursday.
RR won the toss and elected to field first. Apart from Sharma, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was also neither part of the playing XI nor part of the Impact Players list and was replaced by left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya.
Regular captain Sanju Samson missed his fourth successive match of IPL 2025 as he continues to recover from a side strain that he sustained during the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 16.
The inaugural champions went into the match on Thursday, in eighth place on the points table.
